Protecting Olive Ridley turtles: Odisha HC notice to Centre over procurement of transponders 

The HC was hearing the PIL registered suo motu by it on the high mortality rate of the Olive Ridley turtles on February 23, 2021.

Olive Ridley turtles arrive at Rushikulya beach for nesting. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notice to Central government on the issue of transponders that Odisha plans to install in mechanised fishing vessels and trawlers for protection of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles on the state’s coast. The court issued the notice on Wednesday after perusing an affidavit filed by the state government.

The HC was hearing the PIL registered suo motu by it on the high mortality rate of the Olive Ridley turtles on February 23, 2021. In the affidavit, joint director (Coastal) Directorate of Fisheries Sashikant Acharya stated that the state wants to procure 1,740 transponders from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). But the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampad Yojana (PMMSY) scheme in its present form did not accommodate the procurement process.

Therefore, the Central government has been requested to modify guidelines in the scheme for tracking devices including transponders. While stating that a response is awaited, Acharya sought three months time for coming up with modalities for procurement of transponders. Taking note of it, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice M S Raman said, “The court directs notice to be issued to the joint secretary (Marine), Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying to file a response in relation to the issue (modification of guidelines in the scheme) before the next date (June 26).”

