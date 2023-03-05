Singer Anuradha Paudwal donates over 200 hearing aids

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Acclaimed playback singer Anuradha Paudwal distributed over 200 customised hearing aids for free to the hearing impaired in the state capital. She distributed the hearing aids through social welfare initiative ‘Suryodaya Foundation.’

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal who joined the event as the chief guest lauded the efforts of Paudwal and Suryodaya Foundation for coming forward to help the hearing impaired.

Anuradha said her foundation is working relentlessly to cater to differently-abled of all age groups in this category. “The joy we see on faces of people who are finally rectified of hearing problems with the help of Widex customised aids is unparalleled,” she said.

Widex India, a hearing aid company, also partnered with for screening and testing of patients from the state for their hearing deficiencies.

