Home States Odisha

Singer Anuradha Paudwal donates over 200 hearing aids

Widex India, a hearing aid company, also partnered with for screening and testing of patients from the state for their hearing deficiencies.

Published: 05th March 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal

Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Acclaimed playback singer Anuradha Paudwal distributed over 200 customised hearing aids for free to the hearing impaired in the state capital. She distributed the hearing aids through social welfare initiative ‘Suryodaya Foundation.’

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal who joined the event as the chief guest lauded the efforts of Paudwal and Suryodaya Foundation for coming forward to help the hearing impaired.

Anuradha said her foundation is working relentlessly to cater to differently-abled of all age groups in this category. “The joy we see on faces of people who are finally rectified of hearing problems with the help of Widex customised aids is unparalleled,” she said.

Widex India, a hearing aid company, also partnered with for screening and testing of patients from the state for their hearing deficiencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anuradha Paudwal hearing aids
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp