Businessman shot at, escapes unscathed in Jeypore

A senior police official of Jeypore, who is investigating the matter, informed police teams have already begun probe by taking all aspects into consideration.

Published: 05th March 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

JEYPORE: A businessman had a narrow escape after he was fired upon by some miscreants near the busy Indira Chowk in Jeypore town on Saturday. Sources said Adarsh Agrawal (20), who owns an automobile business in Jeypore was on his way home in his vehicle at Jaytimill locality when two unidentified miscreants fired upon him indiscriminately. However, Adarsh sped his car away and managed to escape unhurt. While he reached home safely, his family reported the matter to Jeypore police whose officers rushed to the spot. Sources said the miscreants fled after the incident.

Adarsh’s family owns several businesses in tribal areas of the Koraput district for the last four decades. His grandfather is a senior member of the Jeypore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Sources said the family does not have any rivalry or animosity with anyone. “We are shocked. The family has no rivalry with anyone,” said one of Adarsh’s relatives.   

A senior police official of Jeypore, who is investigating the matter, informed police teams have already begun a probe by taking all aspects into consideration. The probe is being monitored by Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar.  Meanwhile, the incident has sent shock waves across the town which wore a deserted look moments after the assault on Adarsh.

