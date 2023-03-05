Odisha Women in Media platform to promote gender equality in newsrooms launched

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Women in Media (OWM), a first-of-its-kind platform bringing together all women media professionals in the state, was launched in the city on Saturday. Mayor of Bhubaneswar Sulochana Das and chairperson of State Commission for Women Minati Behera inaugurated the event and unveiled the logo of the organisation.

It will work towards safeguarding the interest and safety of women journalists and those working in related fields and promote gender equality in newsrooms.

Das, also a former journalist, said an organisation like OWM was a long-standing requirement in the media industry. “It will enable all women media personnel to discuss their professional issues, share information and resources, and exchange ideas,” she said. Congratulating OWM members, Behera said the organisation should grow as a  strong network of women in media as there is a need for more women to enter this field.Among others, OWM Trust chairperson Kasturi Ray, vice-chairperson Sarada Lahangir and secretary Minati Singha, trustees and more than 100 women media professionals attended.

