Six stolen trucks seized from garage in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Golanthara police on Saturday raided a garage at Autonagar on the outskirts of Berhampur city and seized six stolen trucks, 13 dismantled engines of heavy vehicles and other articles.Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said apart from the stolen trucks and dismantled engines, 70 kata plates, five front axles, three gas cylinders, two chassis of heavy vehicles and two gas cutters were seized from the garage whose owner, Hadu Nayak of Shastri Nagar has been arrested.

“We suspect the heavy vehicles were stolen from various parts of the country and a racked is involved in it,” said the SP, adding the cost of materials seized from the garage is estimated at Rs 80 lakh. The SP said Nayak was unable to produce documents relating to the trucks seized from his garage.Autonagar is located in an isolated place and several garages run from the area. Golanthara IIC Bibekananda Mahanta said garages dealing in dismantling of vehicles in the locality are on police scanner.

