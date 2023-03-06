Home States Odisha

Forest fire rages in Oupada, Kuldiha ranges of Odisha

However, the fire spread to 10-12 places in the last 48 hours due to the Forest department’s inability to respond to the crisis on time.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Residents of Oupada and Kuldiha are spending sleepless nights as forest fire continues to rage in both the ranges of Balasore district. The fire has reportedly spread to over 30-acre area in Khuntapatana, Mangalpur, Haad, Devagiri, Sagunajhar, Hatachaturi, Baisipahacha and Khadibania areas in Kuldiha sanctuary. While the locals are assisting the Forest department in dousing the flames, it is proving to be an extremely tough task.

Around three to four fire points were initially identified in the ranges. However, the fire spread to 10-12 places in the last 48 hours due to the Forest department’s inability to respond to the crisis on time. Locals suspect that some miscreants might have caused the fire for the purpose of hunting. Many valuable plants, reptiles and small animals have died in the flames. Khuntapatana forester Kishore Chandra Bhuyan said the fire in around 2-3 acre of forest area has been brought under control. At least 12 fire points in the two ranges have been extinguished.

