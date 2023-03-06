Four people suffer burn injuries from cylinder blast in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: At least four persons sustained burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at MS Pali slum within Plant Site police limits here on Sunday.

Police recovered around 45 commercial and domestic LPG cylinders from the house where the explosion took place. Though the exact reason behind the blast was not known, sources said the house was used for illegal refilling of cylinders.

As per police reports, a cylinder exploded in the house of one Sankar Singh at around 12 pm. Sankar, his acquaintance Shyam Gupta and two others sustained burns on hands and legs and were rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and stopped the blaze from spreading to nearby houses. Police also reached the spot and recovered 34 commercial and 11 domestic LPG cylinders.

ROURKELA: At least four persons sustained burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at MS Pali slum within Plant Site police limits here on Sunday. Police recovered around 45 commercial and domestic LPG cylinders from the house where the explosion took place. Though the exact reason behind the blast was not known, sources said the house was used for illegal refilling of cylinders. As per police reports, a cylinder exploded in the house of one Sankar Singh at around 12 pm. Sankar, his acquaintance Shyam Gupta and two others sustained burns on hands and legs and were rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and stopped the blaze from spreading to nearby houses. Police also reached the spot and recovered 34 commercial and 11 domestic LPG cylinders.