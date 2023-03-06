Home States Odisha

Odisha farmers opt for open market, skip mandis

In Sundargarh, around 5,400 hectare of fallow land was left out of paddy cultivation due to delayed monsoon during 2022 kharif season.

Published: 06th March 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha farmers

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as Sundargarh district is yet to achieve its procurement target, farmers have stopped arriving at mandis to sell their produce.The district had set a target to procure 22.31 lakh quintal paddy during 2022 kharif season. As of now, a little over 20 lakh quintal has been purchased from farmers. Sources said the possible reason could be the farmers selling their produce in the open market instead of the paddy procurement centres (PPCs) due to ‘harassment’.

Sources said a quintal of paddy fetches Rs 1,800-Rs 1,900 in the open market against the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,040 for fair average quality produce. The practice of ‘katni-chhatni’ is rampant at the mandis where five kg paddy is deducted from a quintal. This apart, farmers have to bear the cost of gunny bags, ropes and labour which makes selling their produce at mandis a less profitable affair. Due to such ‘harassment’ at mandis and the fact that the MSP remains only on paper, farmers opt for the open market.

In 2021-22 kharif marketing season, around 22.48 lakh quintal paddy was procured from 44,183 farmers against the target of 22 lakh quintal. Around 3,500 farmers who were issued tokens had complained that they were unable to sell their produce at the procurement centres. But the scenario changed during the 2022 kharif season.

In-charge deputy registrar of cooperative societies (DRCS) Gabriel Soreng said in next few days, procurement centres will be closed in the district. The PPCs are reporting that despite having active tokens, farmers have stopped coming. The remaining farmers do not have surplus paddy to sell, he added.

In Sundargarh, around 5,400 hectare of fallow land was left out of paddy cultivation due to delayed monsoon during 2022 kharif season. Paddy was grown on the remaining 1,98,600 hectare land. However, chief district agriculture officer Birendra Behera said despite late arrival of monsoon, Sundargarh reported a decent yield of 32.5 quintal per hectare.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha farmers Mandi system Kharif season
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp