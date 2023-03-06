Home States Odisha

Odisha man kills mom for not getting him married

The matter soon escalated and in a fit of rage, he allegedly hacked his mother to death with a sharp weapon and fled.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Frustrated over the delay in his marriage, a 40-year-old man from Jajpur district allegedly hacked his sexagenarian mother to death. The accused, Gopal Ojha, was arrested on Sunday. The deceased was identified as 61-year-old Premalata. The incident took place in Bindhani Sahi within Binjharpur police limits of Jajpur.

Gopal, a bachelor, was reportedly unhappy with his parents for not making efforts to get him married and had frequent quarrels with them over the matter, police sources said. On Saturday night, an argument broke between Gopal and Premalata. The matter soon escalated and in a fit of rage, he allegedly hacked his mother to death with a sharp weapon and fled.

On being informed, Binjharpur police reached the spot and launched a manhunt. Acting on a tip off, they arrested Gopal from neighbouring Bidapada village on Sunday, said IIC Ranjit Mohanty.

