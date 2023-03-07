Home States Odisha

FIH Pro-League series at Birsa Munda stadium from March 10

The stadium will host all six matches from March 10 to 15 at 7 pm with the participating teams India, Germany and Australia clashing with each other twice.

Published: 07th March 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  After successfully co-hosting the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup (HWC) 2023, the world’s largest Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (BMHS) is all set to host the FIH Pro-League series from March 10. 
As per Hockey India (HI), HWC 2023 reigning champion team Germany led by Mats Grambusch landed at the VSS airport Jharsuguda on Monday and drove to the BMHS. 

The stadium will host all six matches from March 10 to 15 at 7 pm with the participating teams India, Germany and Australia clashing with each other twice. Meanwhile, from Monday, offline sale of tickets started from two counters of the BMHS. Ticket prices vary from Rs 100 to Rs 500 and fans can buy tickets through Gate 2 and 6 between 11 am and 7pm. On Holi, ticket sale will be done between 4 pm and 7 pm.

HI President and hockey icon Dilip Tirkey said, “Following the online sale of tickets which commenced on February 27, Hockey India is happy to announce the box office ticket sales for the forthcoming matches in Rourkela. The spectators turned up in large numbers during the HWC 2023 and we expect a similar response for the FIH Pro League as well with world’s best teams coming here to participate.” 

Senior hockey coach Kalu Charan Chaudhary said the enthusiasm for the upcoming hockey event is visible among the hockey fraternity and fans of Sundargarh district and its neighbourhood.  He said major international matches at Rourkela have come as great learning opportunities for young hockey trainees who having watched quality players in match conditions are discussing techniques and playing positions with their coaches.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp