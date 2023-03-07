FIH Pro-League series at Birsa Munda stadium from March 10

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After successfully co-hosting the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup (HWC) 2023, the world’s largest Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (BMHS) is all set to host the FIH Pro-League series from March 10.

As per Hockey India (HI), HWC 2023 reigning champion team Germany led by Mats Grambusch landed at the VSS airport Jharsuguda on Monday and drove to the BMHS.

The stadium will host all six matches from March 10 to 15 at 7 pm with the participating teams India, Germany and Australia clashing with each other twice. Meanwhile, from Monday, offline sale of tickets started from two counters of the BMHS. Ticket prices vary from Rs 100 to Rs 500 and fans can buy tickets through Gate 2 and 6 between 11 am and 7pm. On Holi, ticket sale will be done between 4 pm and 7 pm.

HI President and hockey icon Dilip Tirkey said, “Following the online sale of tickets which commenced on February 27, Hockey India is happy to announce the box office ticket sales for the forthcoming matches in Rourkela. The spectators turned up in large numbers during the HWC 2023 and we expect a similar response for the FIH Pro League as well with world’s best teams coming here to participate.”

Senior hockey coach Kalu Charan Chaudhary said the enthusiasm for the upcoming hockey event is visible among the hockey fraternity and fans of Sundargarh district and its neighbourhood. He said major international matches at Rourkela have come as great learning opportunities for young hockey trainees who having watched quality players in match conditions are discussing techniques and playing positions with their coaches.

