Guinness Records recognition for Birsa Munda Hockey stadium in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a spectacular achievement for Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was presented the certificate of recognition from Guinness Book of World Records for the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium at Rourkela.

Receiving the award, the chief minister said the recognition by the Guinness Book of World Records is a testament that Odisha has come a long way and made a mark in the international sports map. He dedicated the award to the people of the state and said, “It is a matter of pride for all of us.”

The chief minister thanked the people of Sundargarh and the hockey fans for their unconditional support to the sport. He also expressed his gratitude to those who were part of the stadium project. The stadium, which is now a benchmark in hockey infrastructure, was built in record 15 months.

It has a seating capacity of 20,011 and offers uninterrupted viewing experience for spectators. The facility was recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium adding to the celebration of the Hockey World Cup 2023.

The Hockey World Cup 2023 left an indelible mark on the sports fraternity of India. While the tournament was a success, it was the stadium that left the players and audience spellbound. with its grandeur.

