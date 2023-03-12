Home States Odisha

Poet Gayatribala Panda receives Kendriya Sahitya Akademi award

It has been translated into Hindi as well. She received  a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a copper plaque, a shawl which were given away at the event by Akademi president Madhav Kaushik.

Published: 12th March 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Gayatribala Panda received the Central Sahitya Akademi Award for the year 2022 at New Delhi on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Poet Gayatribala Panda received the Central Sahitya Akademi Award for the year 2022 at New Delhi on Saturday.She received the prestigious award for her book of poetry ‘Daya Nadi’. The book is about the Kalinga war which was fought on the foothills of Dhauli, located on the banks of Daya river.

It has been translated into Hindi as well. She received  a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a copper plaque, a shawl which were given away at the event by Akademi president Madhav Kaushik. She has so far authoured 25 books that include 12 collections of poems, two collections of short stories, four novels and one collection of essays.

She also edits a literary magazine ‘Anya’. She is also the recipient of first Kendra Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar in Odia for her poetry collection ‘Gaan’ in 2011. The ceremony also marked  beginning of Akademi’s literary festival, Festival of Letters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gayatribala Panda Central Sahitya Akademi Award
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp