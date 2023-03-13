Home States Odisha

200 km Odisha coast to face erosion by 2050

Despite being a pro-gradation coast, coastal Odisha is slowly transforming into a hotspot of erosion.

Published: 13th March 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha coast, beach, fishing boats

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising extreme weather events, a global study has predicted that more than 200 km of Odisha’s shoreline will face erosion by 2050. The study conducted by researchers drawn from seven universities revealed sea force is getting stronger due to a significant decline in the flow of sediment and water volume in major rivers of the state. If the trend continued, the researchers claimed 45 per cent of the 480 km shoreline will face erosion while 55 pc may witness accretion in the next three decades.

The study titled “Quantitative assessment of the present and future potential threat of coastal erosion along the Odisha coast using geospatial tools and statistical techniques” identified the hotspots of erosion and sought corrective measures to deal with rapid coastal modifications.

Odisha’s coast runs across six coastal districts - Ganjam, Puri, Kendrapara, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, and Bhadrak. The study area has seven main rivers including Mahanadi, Brahmani, Baitarani, Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga, Rushikulya and Bahuda which deposit a hefty volume of sediment into the Bay of Bengal.

Despite being a pro-gradation coast, coastal Odisha is slowly transforming into a hotspot of erosion. While maximum erosion was detected between Pentha and Satabhaya coast in Kendrapara apart from Boxipalli and Podampeta in Ganjam during the 1990-2020 period, it will aggravate further bringing areas along Chandrabhaga beach and Subarnarekha estuary, the assessment said.

Since 1990, the study found, Boxipalli shoreline has receded approximately by 38 metre which is expected to increase to about 57 metre. Podampetta shoreline has moved 52.36 m since 1990 and is predicted to increase 44 m more by 2050.

Along Baliapanda beach in Puri, the shoreline has already receded by approximately 67 m which is expected to intensify further. A similar trend of erosion is noticed along Chandrabhaga beach where recession has been about 68 m. Pentha beach eroded 490 m while Satabhaya shoreline migrated 210 m in the last two decades, the paper said.

The region from Chandipur to Subarnarekha in Balasore district is also more vulnerable as both the locations have already shown erosional trend with approximately 40 m and 660 m respectively.Professor of Geography department at FM University Manoranjan Mishra said if the inward movement of shoreline continued, it may lead to the submergence of the coastal villages in the region forcing the population to relocate.

“The expected population growth in the coastal region and increase in coastal infrastructure like ports will exacerbate this trend, decreasing the resilience of the coastal landscape. A long term action plan instead of building hard structures along the coast, along with effective law enforcement and community participation, is the need of the hour to protect the sensitive coastal region of Odisha,” he added.  The seven universities included two each from Brazil and Odisha and one each from Malaysia and Bangladesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha coast Odisha coast erosion
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp