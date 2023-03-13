Odisha commissionerate police launch programme to support education of girls in urban slums

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate police have launched a novel programme ‘Enlight 2.0’ to support education of girl children of rag pickers and people belonging to economically backward sections in the city. In the first phase, 200 girls from five slums here - Sikharchandi Nagar, Sikharchandi Nagar Muslim, Saibanaphula, Tarini and Patra have been identified for the programme.

Under the initiative, learning centres are set up in each slum where education support will be provided to the identified girl students of class V to class VIII. Volunteers will teach mathematics, science, English, and other subjects every day for one hour in the morning and two hours in the evening.

It was found that daughters of rag pickers study in government schools but due to financial constraints, they are unable to attend private tuition. In some instances, a few people belonging to the minority community had to discontinue the education of their daughters.

In all such cases, counselling will be provided to the parents and they will be advised to continue the education of their children. Bhubaneswar UPD has associated with Aide et Action, VIEWS and Capgemini for the programme as part of its ‘Basti Ku Chala’ initiative.

“Students will enjoy this education programme as songs, dance, storytelling, games and other activities will be part of it. Children will get an opportunity to learn through fun activities and it will be an enjoyable experience for them,” said police commissioner Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi.

The police will act as a bridge between community support groups and the organisers. They will assist in providing learning and study materials to the girl students with the help of community support groups.

“As part of the programme, about 300 more girls will be identified in Bhubaneswar in next two to three years and education support will be provided to them,” Migration and Thematic unit at Aide et Action South Asia’s director Umi Daniel told TNIE.

Financial assistance will also be provided to the identified girl students who will pursue higher studies like PG, medical, engineering and others in the coming years, said the organisers.

