1 more jumbo carcass found in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: In yet another suspected poaching case, the carcass of a female elephant was found near Gambhirigocha village in Ghumusur north division of the district. The carcass was spotted in a forest near Jhilimili reservoir by some locals.

On being informed, Ghumusur North DFO Sudarsan Behera along with other forest personnel reached the spot. The postmortem on the elephant’s carcass was conducted by two veterinary doctors from Bhanjanagar in the afternoon.

Though the reason of the jumbo’s death has not yet been ascertained, it is suspected it might have succumbed to illness, said the DFO, adding the age of the elephant is around 14-15 years. Six elephants have died during the last months in North Ghumusur forest division.

While two tuskers were killed by poachers, the reason for death of two others is yet to be ascertained. Last month, a female elephant had died of prolonged illness despite treatment provided to it by the Forest department.

