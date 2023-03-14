Over 67 trees bite the dust, Odisha Forest dept starts probe 

By Express News Service

BARAIPADA: A team of Baripada territorial division has launched a probe into allegations of felling of over 67 trees in Jadipal forest on the foothills of Similipal Tiger Reserve by a contractor without permission.

The trees along an under-construction road between Jadipal and Jhinei were around 15-20 years old and felled a fortnight back. It is alleged that the contractor, engaged in construction of the road between the two villages chopped the trees including sal in collusion with some security personnel using labourers and cutter machines. The road is being constructed by the Rural Development department.

Sources said the contractor had planned to chop around 200 trees for construction of the road but could not do so as it came to the notice of villagers and forest officials. Following a complaint lodged by the villagers, the Forest department seized at least 130 logs and registered a case against a contractor. Sambhu Singh, a local claimed when the villagers opposed the felling of trees, the contractor threatened them.

Baripada DFO Santosh Joshi said no permission to chop the trees along the under-construction road was taken either by the contractor or the Rural Development department. “Necessary action will be taken after the probe report is submitted by the team lead by the assistant conservator of forest (ACF),” he said.

