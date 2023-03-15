Home States Odisha

Rengali canal projects delayed by four decades

Water Resources department unlikely to meet revised deadline for left and right bank canals

Published: 15th March 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.(Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Water Resources department is unlikely to meet the revised deadline for completion of the left bank and right bank canals of the Rengali multi-purpose irrigation projects.Even as the state government has set a target to complete the left bank canal (LBC) by 2025-26, the plan to take up construction of 17.5 km long canal in the third phase is still in the proposal stage. The government is yet to locate a financier to fund the project.

The phase one project approved by the erstwhile Planning Commission (now Niti Aayog) in 1978 at an estimated cost of Rs 233.64 crore had a design irrigation potential for 1,86,380 hectare cultivable command area (CCA) with an ultimate irrigation potential for 3,37,520 hectare.

The project started in the early 1980s, and the cost of it has overshot to Rs 6,732.57 due to considerable delay. Of the revised cost of Rs  3,063.67 crore left bank canal, the department has utilised Rs 1,050 crore up to January 2023. With a design potential for 39,416 hectare, the department has created irrigation potential for 17,158 hectare, said the report of the departmentally related standing committee after scrutiny of demand for grants of the department.

Of the 141 km long left bank canal, construction have been completed up to 100.49 km. Construction of another 23 km is underway under phase-2 with financial assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

“The Rengali irrigation project phase-3 from 123.5 km to 141 km is under proposal state which will be implemented after finalisation of sources of funding,” the department told the Assembly panel.

The right bank canal has been completed up to 95 km and the excavation of the Darpani branch canal and Athagarh branch canal is under progress. On completion, the project will create irrigation potential for 84,406 hectare.

The latest revised cost of the right bank canal is Rs 3,668.9 crore out of which Rs 3,020 crore has been utilised creating irrigation potential for over 17,606 hectare. With a budgetary support of Rs 300 crore, the government has targeted to complete the right canal in 2023-24.

Attributing the delay in completion of the canal projects to land acquisition problem and forest clearance, the department said 7,009 acre out of the required 7,536 acre have been acquired. The remaining 527 area is under the process of acquisition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rengali multi-purpose irrigation projects
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp