Srimandir Natamandap work to begin soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Repair work of Natamandap of Shri Jagannath temple at Puri will be started by the ASI soon. Following the SJTA meeting on Monday, ASI head Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak informed that the work on cracks that had appeared in the beams of Natamandap will begin within a few days and all modalities in this regard have been completed.

Cracks had appeared in the column capitals of the beams in Natamandap and ASI is contemplating to replace them with steel. The cracks were first noticed in 2018 and since then, they were being monitored with the help of crack meters.

ASI had submitted a report to the Orissa High Court stating that the findings of the crack meters had suggested that the cracks were not widening and there was no immediate threat to the structure.

