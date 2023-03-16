Home States Odisha

No funds for mid-day meals as Centre delays allocation to Odisha

Headmasters and school committee chairpersons (in some cases) are spending funds from their own arrangement for the purpose.

Published: 16th March 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

mid-day meal
By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For the last six months, schools in the state have not received funds for providing mid-day meals (MDM) to children.This, though, has not disrupted MDM in schools as headmasters and school committee chairpersons (in some cases) are spending funds from their own arrangement for the purpose with an assurance from the School and Mass Education department to reimburse the money soon.

Sources said since September last year, the state government has not provided any funds to the schools for MDM because of Central delay. The noon meals under PM-POSHAN is run with the 60:40 cost arrangement between the Centre and state respectively. Under this arrangement, while Centre bears the total cost of food grains, transportation of food grains and management and monitoring of the mid-day meals, state bears the cooking cost and honorarium to cooks-cum-helpers. The state has engaged over a lakh cooks to prepare the meals who are getting Rs 1,400 per month.

Special secretary of School and Mass Education department Raghuram Iyer said as the Centre has not released its share of funds, the allocation to schools has been delayed.According to the PM-POSHAN portal, 44,28,963 schoolchildren of both primary and upper primary schools in the state are being provided lunch. And for ration, an amount of Rs 5.42 and Rs 8.10 is being spent for each student at primary and upper primary level respectively. The day to day expenditure is to be made on the prevailing market price, availability of seasonal vegetables, keeping the average unit cost of expenditure at Rs 25.42 for primary students and Rs 18.10 for upper primary students. Official reports state that 44,28,963 schoolchildren of both primary and upper primary schools in the state are being provided the noon meals.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash said, “We used our 40 pc share to fund the meals for a few months and have assured the schools headmasters to reimburse the expenses once the Central share arrives. The department will this week write to the Ministry of Education to look into the issue and release the funds at the earliest.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mid-day meal PM-POSHAN
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp