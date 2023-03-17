Home States Odisha

Baal Aadhaar registration starts in Odisha

As part of the initiative, all newborns will be enrolled without biometrics. The Baal Aadhaar also has a 12 digit unique identification number like that of adults.

Published: 17th March 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhar

Aaadhar Card (File Image for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday launched ‘Baal Aadhaar’ registration under the Digital India initiative to facilitate 100 per cent (pc) enrollment in the 0-5 years age group. The facility will be available in 82 government hospitals, including medical colleges and hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and sub-divisional hospitals in the first phase.

As part of the initiative, all newborns will be enrolled without biometrics. The Baal Aadhaar also has a 12 digit unique identification number like that of adults. Their unique identification number will be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photographs linked with the UID of their parents.

Health department said birth registration of newborns will be done by linking the Aadhaar or mobile number of his/her parents. The child will get both the birth registration and Aadhaar card at the same time. This will help access government services in a hassle free manner.

Director of health intelligence and vital statistics Dr Sanjukta Sahoo advised parents to contact the hospital where their child is born to obtain Baal Aadhaar. One of the parents must have an Aadhaar number for Baal Aadhaar registration of their child. Registration within 21 days of birth is free, she said.

The Baal Aadhaar registration was launched at Capital Hospital where five newborns were enrolled on the first day. The children having Baal Aadhaar will have to update their biometrics of 10 fingers, iris and facial photograph two times - when they turn five and 15 years. The Centre has provisioned Child Enrollment Lite Client (CELC) kits for Aadhaar linked birth registration of 0-5 years children. Financial assistance of Rs 1.98 crore for procurement of one CELC kit has also been provided.

Although the overall Aadhaar saturation in the five plus age group in Odisha is among the best in the country, the achievement is less than 50 pc in the 0-5 years age group. The Aadhaar enrollment is around 97 pc among five years plus age group and around 30 lakh children of 0-5 years are left for enrollment.

“The Baal Aadhaar enrollment facility will be available at 250 delivery points, including all DHHs and some CHCs and PHCs in the next phase,” Dr Sahoo added.   Meanwhile, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has decided to allow citizens to update documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost for the next three months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baal Aadhaar Aadhaar card
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp