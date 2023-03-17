Odisha urges Centre to release pending PM-POSHAN funds

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday urged Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to release the pending PM-POSHAN funds for provision of mid-day meals (MDM) in the state. School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash in a letter to Pradhan sought release of the second installment of funds under PM-POSHAN to the tune of Rs 30,895 lakh for the year 2022-23. The MDM is run with a central share of 60 per cent and state share of 40 per cent. The annual work budget plan for implementing the MDM scheme in the 2022-23 financial year is Rs 1,04,971.3 lakh with the Centre’s share being Rs 59,681.2 lakh and state’s Rs 45,290 lakh.

While the Centre bears the total cost of food grains, transportation of food grains and management and monitoring of mid-day meals,state bears the cooking cost and honorarium paid to cooks-cum-helpers. As per reports, with an unspent balance of Centre’s share of Rs 790.4 lakh from last financial year, the state had received the first installment of Rs 28,785.7 lakh on September 9 last year. However, the second installment of Rs 30,895.5 lakh is yet to be released by the Centre.

“Due to the delay, the state is facing an embarrassing situation for release of the required funds towards cooking and transportation costs, cost of food grains and honorarium to cook-cum-helpers,” the Minister wrote in the letter and requested the union minister to personally look into the matter.

At present, headmasters or school management committee heads are either spending from their own funds or borrowing from the market to provide noon meals to children. Teachers are managing the meals but owing to their agitation against the government, have announced not to cooperate in the process till their demands are met.The New Indian Express had published a story on the Central delay of funds for the scheme on Wednesday.

MDM FUNDS

Annual requirement - Rs 1,04,971.3 lakh

Centre share -Rs 59,681.2 lakh

State share -Rs 45,290 lakh

Amount pending - Rs 30,895.5 lakh

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday urged Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to release the pending PM-POSHAN funds for provision of mid-day meals (MDM) in the state. School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash in a letter to Pradhan sought release of the second installment of funds under PM-POSHAN to the tune of Rs 30,895 lakh for the year 2022-23. The MDM is run with a central share of 60 per cent and state share of 40 per cent. The annual work budget plan for implementing the MDM scheme in the 2022-23 financial year is Rs 1,04,971.3 lakh with the Centre’s share being Rs 59,681.2 lakh and state’s Rs 45,290 lakh. While the Centre bears the total cost of food grains, transportation of food grains and management and monitoring of mid-day meals,state bears the cooking cost and honorarium paid to cooks-cum-helpers. As per reports, with an unspent balance of Centre’s share of Rs 790.4 lakh from last financial year, the state had received the first installment of Rs 28,785.7 lakh on September 9 last year. However, the second installment of Rs 30,895.5 lakh is yet to be released by the Centre. “Due to the delay, the state is facing an embarrassing situation for release of the required funds towards cooking and transportation costs, cost of food grains and honorarium to cook-cum-helpers,” the Minister wrote in the letter and requested the union minister to personally look into the matter.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At present, headmasters or school management committee heads are either spending from their own funds or borrowing from the market to provide noon meals to children. Teachers are managing the meals but owing to their agitation against the government, have announced not to cooperate in the process till their demands are met.The New Indian Express had published a story on the Central delay of funds for the scheme on Wednesday. MDM FUNDS Annual requirement - Rs 1,04,971.3 lakh Centre share -Rs 59,681.2 lakh State share -Rs 45,290 lakh Amount pending - Rs 30,895.5 lakh