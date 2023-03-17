Home States Odisha

Shortage of beds, doctors plague healthcare in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district hospital

Sources said the DHH has only 126 beds which is  insufficient to meet the needs of the patients.

Published: 17th March 2023

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The dearth of beds and doctors at the Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) has affected healthcare services. While some patients are reportedly being treated on the floors, several others are being referred to other hospitals for treatment.

Sources said the DHH has only 126 beds which is  insufficient to meet the needs of the patients. To sort the issue, the Health and Family Welfare department had in 2021 declared the bed strength be increased to 300.Unfortunately, owing to lack of space at the DHH, the Health department’s decision to increase the number of beds could not be worked out.

Besides, many posts of doctors are lying vacant. An outpatient department (OPD) building with 10-bed ICU was established last year which requires five doctors including one anaesthetist yet not a single doctor is reportedly posted there.Locals alleged that the department has failed to  provide doctors at the ICU since the last six months. Even infrastructure development and bed provision claims remain in pen and  paper, they added.“As many as 12 doctor posts are lying vacant and there are no  neurology, pulmonary, anaesthesia specialists at the DHH too. Due to  absence of neurologists, patients are forced to travel to SCB MCH, Cuttack, either for treatment or any medical certificates. No surgery is being conducted at the DHH due to absence of anaesthetists,” they  rued.

On the other hand, instances of doctors allegedly referring  patients to other hospitals without treatment, has also come to the  fore. Around one month back, social activist Susama Pradhan had lodged an FIR against a doctor alleging her of sending away patients without treatment.

Contacted, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Khetramohan Dash said, “I have written a letter to the principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare department apprising him of the issues and I hope to receive a positive response soon.”

