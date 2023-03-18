Home States Odisha

Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairperson stresses enhancing entrepreneurial skills

Published: 18th March 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 10:18 AM

Subroto Bagchi

Subroto Bagchi, Chairperson, Odisha Skill Development Authority, Philanthropist

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairperson of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Subroto Bagchi on Thursday exhorted the project implementing partners and employers to pay good wages, decent living conditions and enhance entrepreneurial skills by collaborating with the World Skill Centre and bring out the human element of the skilling eco-system in the state.

Bagchi was speaking at a CxO meet organised by ORMAS to have an interface between the placement implementation agencies (PIAs), sector skill councils (SSCs) and employers under the Deen Dayal Upadhaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojaja (DDU-GKY).

Principal secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department Sushil Lohani emphasised the need to have a professionally managed training programme at the PIA level. He further urged the employers to treat this endeavour as a social responsibility which will also improve their brand value and image.

Since its inception in 2014, as many as 2,17,183 candidates have been trained under DDU-GKY in Odisha and 1,50,705 candidates have been placed in various states and companies including 250 candidates in the foreign countries. In 2022-23 alone, around 15,000 candidates have been trained and around 10,000 have been placed.

Around 50 employers, 60 PIAs and 30 SSCs participated in the meet that was inaugurated by Minister for Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Pradip Amat. Among others, principal secretary of SD&TE department Usha Padhee and ORMAS CEO Guha Poonam T also spoke.

