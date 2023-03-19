5T secretary reviews projects in Nabarangpur

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: 5T secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian interacted with people’s representatives and reviewed ongoing projects during his two-day visit to Nabarangpur district. On Friday, the 5T secretary met 131 people including school and college students, religious groups and temple committees and heard their grievances at the circuit house in Nabarangpur town.

He also met some groups from Koraput and Rayagada who extended their gratitude for assistance to their districts during his visit recently. In the evening, Pandian visited Maa Bhandaragharani temple in Nabarangpur town and offered prayers to the deity.

He then visited Anwesha's hostel at Tirliambaguda and had dinner with the inmates. On Saturday, the 5T secretary visited Umerkote and received a memorandum from local lawyers who are demanding to upgrade the block as a sub-division. He later visited Padagard, Pujariguda and Pendrani temples in the block and reviewed the Satighat minor irrigation project.

Sports and Youth Services secretary R Vineel Krishna, ST & SC Development secretary Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Nabarangpur collector Kamal Lochan Mishra and other officials accompanied the 5T secretary.

