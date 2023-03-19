Home States Odisha

5T secretary reviews projects in Nabarangpur

In the evening, Pandian visited Maa Bhandaragharani temple in Nabarangpur town and offered prayers to the deity.

Published: 19th March 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: 5T secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian interacted with people’s representatives and reviewed ongoing projects during his two-day visit to Nabarangpur district. On Friday, the 5T secretary met 131 people including school and college students, religious groups and temple committees and heard their grievances at the circuit house in Nabarangpur town.

He then visited Anwesha's hostel at Tirliambaguda and had dinner with the inmates. On Saturday, the 5T secretary visited Umerkote and received a memorandum from local lawyers who are demanding to upgrade the block as a sub-division. He later visited Padagard, Pujariguda and Pendrani temples in the block and reviewed the Satighat minor irrigation project.

He then visited Anwesha's hostel at Tirliambaguda and had dinner with the inmates. On Saturday, the 5T secretary visited Umerkote and received a memorandum from local lawyers who are demanding to upgrade the block as a sub-division. He later visited Padagard, Pujariguda and Pendrani temples in the block and reviewed the Satighat minor irrigation project.

Sports and Youth Services secretary R Vineel Krishna, ST & SC Development secretary Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Nabarangpur collector  Kamal Lochan Mishra and other officials accompanied the 5T secretary.

