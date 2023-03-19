Home States Odisha

Odisha expands free diagnostics services irrespective of income

In a notification, the Health and Family Welfare department has listed out 146 types of test to be available at different levels of health facilities.  

Published: 19th March 2023 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Saturday expanded its free diagnostics services to all patients irrespective of income criteria. All essential diagnostic services will be provided only to patients referred from the public health facilities in the state.

All categories of people can avail of free diagnostic services under the Nidaan scheme. In a notification, the Health and Family Welfare department has listed out 146 types of tests to be available at different levels of health facilities.  

As per the revised essential diagnostic list, 16 types of the test at sub-centres, 65 types of test PHCs and 103 types of tests at CHCs, 121 types of tests at sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs), 145 types of tests at district headquarters hospitals (DHHs) will be assured to all patients.

Apart from this, all government medical colleges and hospitals will also continue to provide 221 types of tests and the essential diagnostic list will be modified keeping in view the priority of the state and the disease burden from time to time.     

For general pathology services, kit/POC-based tests will be done at sub-centres and PHCs (new) through the integrated labs as well as through kit-based tests at PHCs, CHCs, SDHs, DHHs and other hospitals having bed facilities.

At least 52 types of pathology tests will be provided through an outsourced agency, which will establish sample collection centres at all block CHCs, urban CHCs, SDHs and DHHs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government diagnostics services
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp