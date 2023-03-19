Odisha expands free diagnostics services irrespective of income

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Saturday expanded its free diagnostics services to all patients irrespective of income criteria. All essential diagnostic services will be provided only to patients referred from the public health facilities in the state.

All categories of people can avail of free diagnostic services under the Nidaan scheme. In a notification, the Health and Family Welfare department has listed out 146 types of tests to be available at different levels of health facilities.

As per the revised essential diagnostic list, 16 types of the test at sub-centres, 65 types of test PHCs and 103 types of tests at CHCs, 121 types of tests at sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs), 145 types of tests at district headquarters hospitals (DHHs) will be assured to all patients.

Apart from this, all government medical colleges and hospitals will also continue to provide 221 types of tests and the essential diagnostic list will be modified keeping in view the priority of the state and the disease burden from time to time.

For general pathology services, kit/POC-based tests will be done at sub-centres and PHCs (new) through the integrated labs as well as through kit-based tests at PHCs, CHCs, SDHs, DHHs and other hospitals having bed facilities.

At least 52 types of pathology tests will be provided through an outsourced agency, which will establish sample collection centres at all block CHCs, urban CHCs, SDHs and DHHs.

