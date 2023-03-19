SIT to submit 9th interim report by June

Home States Odisha

The SIT which has so far submitted its 8th interim report will submit the next report to Supreme Court before June 2023, he said.

CUTTACK: The menace of drug trafficking has assumed bigger proportions in India as massive black money is being invested in the illicit trade, said vice-chairman Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the black money trail, Justice Arijit Pasayat after holding a review meeting here at his residence on Saturday.

While huge quantities of locally produced ganja are being seized from Odisha, narcotic substances like brown sugar to the tune of 20 to 25 kgs are also found to have been seized from other states in India which have become not only a matter of concern but a major challenge for government agencies carrying out enforcement, he added.

“I have suggested carrying out an investigation in coordination with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax,” said Pasayat. The SIT which has so far submitted its 8th interim report will submit the next report to Supreme Court before June 2023, he said.

