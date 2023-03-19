Home States Odisha

Woman kills daughter a day after giving birth in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her day-old child after knowing that she was a girl, at Siaroi village of Kamarda block in Balasore district. Patra was arrested and the infant’s body was retrieved from a pond near her house on Saturday. Bandana had reportedly given birth to the child on Monday and allegedly threw her in a pond near her house in the village.

While Bandana had kept her parents in the dark about the crime, the villagers too were left wondering about the whereabouts of the infant. But they got suspicious and informed the police of the matter. Based on the information, police registered a case and started a probe into the matter.

The villagers searched the pond on the day and retrieved the infant’s body in the presence of Jaleswar SDPO Dillip Kumar Sahoo and Kamarda IIC Lopamudra Mishra. Four members of Bandana’s family were detained by the police and later released.

But Bandana was arrested and a case was registered against her under sections 302 and 201 of IPC. While the infant’s body was sent to Jaleswarpur hospital for postmortem, Bandana was produced in a court on the day. 

