Araganda villagers in Odisha grapple with water scarcity

BERHAMPUR: Water scarcity remains a pertinent issue at Araganda village in the Kalyansinghpur block of Rayagada district despite the fact that the area has two tube-wells. While one of the tubewells was rendered defunct three months back, the water released from the other is inadequate to meet the needs of villagers. Sripati Praska, a local said the villagers had brought the matter to the notice of the sarpanch and BDO on numerous occasions but in vain.

The village, with a population of 80, is inhabited by 20 families. Social worker Pradeep Dalai said the villagers rely on a drain nearby for meeting their daily needs. BDO Sunil Khara said he is not aware of the issue but will look into it.

