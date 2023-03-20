Odisha Assembly recommends revision of Public Works department code

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly standing committee of Works department has recommended the state government to simplify the code of Odisha Public Works department (OPWD) to expedite execution of projects and ensure timely expenditure of budgeted allocation,

The committee chaired by BJD MLA Prafulla Samal in its report said the budget of Works department has increased considerably. The department need to delegate power for fast administrative approval, technical sanction and finalisation of tender through suitable amendment of OPWD code.

“The OPWD code needs revisit and it should be in sync with the increase in the volume of budget. Under no circumstances, the OPWD code should be a roadblock for accelerating expenditure out of budget provision. The committee recommends the government to look into this aspect of the codal provision to be simple and unambiguous,” the committee report said.

The department informed the committee that the OPWD code has been proposed to be bifurcated into OPWD code and OPWD manual with comprehensive revisions and addition of new chapters in alignment with national trend. Draft procurement manuals and standard bidding documents for goods and services have been submitted and are under review of the Finance department.

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly standing committee of Works department has recommended the state government to simplify the code of Odisha Public Works department (OPWD) to expedite execution of projects and ensure timely expenditure of budgeted allocation, The committee chaired by BJD MLA Prafulla Samal in its report said the budget of Works department has increased considerably. The department need to delegate power for fast administrative approval, technical sanction and finalisation of tender through suitable amendment of OPWD code. “The OPWD code needs revisit and it should be in sync with the increase in the volume of budget. Under no circumstances, the OPWD code should be a roadblock for accelerating expenditure out of budget provision. The committee recommends the government to look into this aspect of the codal provision to be simple and unambiguous,” the committee report said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The department informed the committee that the OPWD code has been proposed to be bifurcated into OPWD code and OPWD manual with comprehensive revisions and addition of new chapters in alignment with national trend. Draft procurement manuals and standard bidding documents for goods and services have been submitted and are under review of the Finance department.