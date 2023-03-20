Odisha to have own narco test facility soon

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch had to take Gopal Krushna Das, accused in minister Naba Kishore Das murder, all the way to Gujarat for his narco-analysis but investigators of the state may not have to struggle anymore as the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) may start undertaking the test on its own soon.

Reliable sources said the SFSL has submitted a proposal to the government to enhance its capacity which includes narco test and brain mapping. One of the major components of the proposal is the upgradation of SFSL’s lie detection division.

The state’s premier forensic laboratory has nine divisions including the lie detection unit. It recently procured equipment to carry out layered voice analysis (LVA) tests. Sources said narco is a complex test and cannot be carried out without the approval of the person. A wrong dose can send the subject into a coma or even result in death.

“The procedure for narco analysis is not very expensive but it requires conscious efforts by trained doctors and forensic psychologists,” said a senior officer of State Police headquarters in Cuttack. Once the proposal is accepted by the government, SFSL will appoint doctors and forensic psychologists and send them to Gujarat Forensic Sciences Laboratory or National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar for training.

The SFSL has also sent a proposal to the government to start lie detection and LVA tests at Regional Forensic Science Laboratories in Berhampur, Sambalpur and Balasore. In the last few years, investigating agencies have sought to employ these tests as they are seen as softer alternatives to third-degree to extract the truth from the suspects or accused, official sources said.

However, as lie detection and LVA tests are currently available only at SFSL in Bhubaneswar, investigating officers of other places in the state often express reluctance to bring the subjects to the capital due to the distance factor.SFSL undertakes 200 lie detection tests on an average every year and experts are of the opinion that the number will significantly rise once the facility is introduced in the three RFSLs of the state.

