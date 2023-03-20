Home States Odisha

Poacher held with leopard, deer hides in Odisha

Sources said the leopard and two deers, which were poached, might be of Satkosia area.

The leopard and deer hides seized from the accused’s possession | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police arrested a person on the charge of wildlife smuggling and seized a leopard and two deer hides from his possession near Harbhanga in Boudh district on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Girish Kumar Sahoo. STF sources said acting on a tip off about sale of animal skins, a team was camping in Charichaka area since the last couple of days.On Saturday evening, members of the STF team and forest personnel posing as purchasers met Girish at Chatranga within Harabhanga police limits.

After striking a deal, the accused took the team members to his home to hand over the hides. Subsequently, the three animal skins and some incriminating materials were seized from his house.A case under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the accused. Girish was produced in court on Sunday.

The seized hides will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun for examination. Sources said the leopard and two deers, which were poached, might be of Satkosia area. Further investigation is underway.

