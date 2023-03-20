Home States Odisha

Tiger kills 65-year-old woman in Odisha wildlife sanctuary, half-eaten body found

Deputy Range Officer Shiba Prasad Khamari said the pug marks and the injuries on the body of the deceased suggest that it was a Royal Bengal Tiger.

Published: 20th March 2023 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Mayank Bhusan Pani And Danis Roy
Express News Service

NUAPADA: A 65-year-old woman was killed in a suspected attack by a Royal Bengal Tiger in Nuapada's Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary late on Sunday evening.

The body of the woman identified as Sanmati Barik was recovered by forest officials on Monday morning. She lived in Jalmadei village under Sesong Gram Panchayat within the Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary.

On Sunday evening, Sanmati had gone to fetch firewood from the adjoining forest behind her home when the tiger hiding behind the bushes jumped and attacked her.

While fellow villagers tried to save Sanmati hearing her screams, the tiger dragged her into the forest and then disappeared into the woods.

Though forest officials were informed, they advised the locals to wait till Monday morning when they visited the village.

During a search, the half-eaten carcass of Sanmati was recovered and taken for autopsy. Preliminary reports said the left part of Sanmati’s body was missing. Subsequently, an investigation was launched.

Deputy Range Officer Shiba Prasad Khamari said the pug marks and the injuries on the body of the deceased suggest that it was a Royal Bengal Tiger.

"However, we are yet to ascertain if it is true. We are also trying to understand where it had come from," he said.

The body has been sent for autopsy to Nuapada district headquarters hospital. The forest department also deployed staff at the village to sensitise the villagers not to move out of their houses in the evening.

A source in the forest department said that though no tigers have been spotted in the area in the last five years, in a census conducted in 2020, at least eight tigers have been reported to be living in the Sunabeda Widllife Sanctuary which also is a proposed tiger reserve.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary Odisha Tiger Tiger attack Royal Bengal Tiger
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp