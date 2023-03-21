Home States Odisha

Gopal took unauthorised leave for five months: Minister

However, he remained absent in unauthorised manner from February 3, 2014 to April 3, 2014 and again from March 1, 2015 to June 6, 2015.

Gopal Krishna Das, the ASI who shot minister Naba Kisore Das

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Gopal Krishna Das, accused in the Health minister Naba Das murder, was absent from duty twice in unauthorised manner for over five months after which he submitted fitness certificate along with medical treatment for psychiatric disorder (bipolar affective disorder).

Replying to a question from leader of Congress legislature party Narasingh Mishra in the assembly, Minister of State for Home Tusharkanti Behera said the accused ASI had never applied for leave citing medical treatment of his psychiatric disorder and never submitted any representation for his transfer.

However, he remained absent in unauthorised manner from February 3, 2014 to April 3, 2014 and again from March 1, 2015 to June 6, 2015. Both the times, he submitted his fitness certificate along with medical treatment papers of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur pertaining to his treatment for psychiatric disorder, the minister said.

Gopal had also availed casual leave and earned leave for 188 days from 2014 to 2022 for treatment of his wife, daughter, funeral of his son-in-law, marriage ceremony of different family members and other domestic reasons. Several times he also did not mention any reason for taking leave.

In a separate question from Mishra, the minister said the accused had performed his normal as well as law and order duty which appeared to be satisfactory during the last 10 years. Behera said during his service period as ASI he had shown good performance in investigating and detecting two gambling cases in a day leading seizure of `11,120 and arrest of six persons. This was highly commended in his service book.

