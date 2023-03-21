Malkangiri constable arrested for involvement in ganja smuggling

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A constable posted in the district was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in ganja smuggling in the area. The accused Manoj Muduli worked at the Malkangiri Reserve Inspector’s office.

Accused constable Manoj Muduli

Sources said acting on a tip-off, Malkangiri Model police reached Markapalli village on Saturday night and arrested one Sarat Chandra Hantal for his involvement in the illegal trade. Around 21 kg of the contraband was also seized from his possession.

Later during interrogation, Hantal revealed the involvement of constable Muduli in the crime following which the latter was caught red-handed from Markapalli area while he was coordinating safe passage of the drug, police sources said.

“The ganja was being smuggled to Chhattisgarh and constable Muduli was involved in the racket. Two others involved in the trade are currently at large,” said IIC Rigan Kindo. Both Muduli and Hantal were produced in court on Sunday. Sources said constable Muduli previously worked as PSO for many administrative officials.

This is not the first case of involvement of policemen in ganja smuggling. In a similar incident in March last year, ASI Jayadash Khara was caught red-handed while smuggling ganja. Another constable Sanjib Heera was also arrested for his involvement in ganja smuggling in January last year.

MALKANGIRI: A constable posted in the district was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in ganja smuggling in the area. The accused Manoj Muduli worked at the Malkangiri Reserve Inspector’s office. Accused constable Manoj Muduli Sources said acting on a tip-off, Malkangiri Model police reached Markapalli village on Saturday night and arrested one Sarat Chandra Hantal for his involvement in the illegal trade. Around 21 kg of the contraband was also seized from his possession. Later during interrogation, Hantal revealed the involvement of constable Muduli in the crime following which the latter was caught red-handed from Markapalli area while he was coordinating safe passage of the drug, police sources said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The ganja was being smuggled to Chhattisgarh and constable Muduli was involved in the racket. Two others involved in the trade are currently at large,” said IIC Rigan Kindo. Both Muduli and Hantal were produced in court on Sunday. Sources said constable Muduli previously worked as PSO for many administrative officials. This is not the first case of involvement of policemen in ganja smuggling. In a similar incident in March last year, ASI Jayadash Khara was caught red-handed while smuggling ganja. Another constable Sanjib Heera was also arrested for his involvement in ganja smuggling in January last year.