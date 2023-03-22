Three school students die as car runs over them in Odisha's Sonepur

SONEPUR: (Odisha): Three children died and another sustained critical injuries when a car ran over them in Odisha's Sonepur district on Wednesday, a police officer said.
The car has been seized and its driver arrested, the officer stated.
All four of them, students of Class 6 at Saradhapalli Upper Primary School, were waiting outside the gate of the institute, after having appeared for an examination, when the speeding car dashed against a wall before crushing them under its wheels, he said.
One of the children died on the spot and the rest were rushed to a local hospital.
Later, two others succumbed to their injuries.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the incident and announced Rs 3 lakh as ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased students.
Patnaik also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured student.