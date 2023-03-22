Three school students die as car runs over them in Odisha's Sonepur

By PTI

SONEPUR: (Odisha): Three children died and another sustained critical injuries when a car ran over them in Odisha's Sonepur district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The car has been seized and its driver arrested, the officer stated.

All four of them, students of Class 6 at Saradhapalli Upper Primary School, were waiting outside the gate of the institute, after having appeared for an examination, when the speeding car dashed against a wall before crushing them under its wheels, he said.

One of the children died on the spot and the rest were rushed to a local hospital.

Later, two others succumbed to their injuries.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the incident and announced Rs 3 lakh as ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased students.

Patnaik also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured student.



SONEPUR: (Odisha): Three children died and another sustained critical injuries when a car ran over them in Odisha's Sonepur district on Wednesday, a police officer said. The car has been seized and its driver arrested, the officer stated. All four of them, students of Class 6 at Saradhapalli Upper Primary School, were waiting outside the gate of the institute, after having appeared for an examination, when the speeding car dashed against a wall before crushing them under its wheels, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); One of the children died on the spot and the rest were rushed to a local hospital. Later, two others succumbed to their injuries. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the incident and announced Rs 3 lakh as ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased students. Patnaik also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured student.