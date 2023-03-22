Home States Odisha

Three school students die as car runs over them in Odisha's Sonepur

The car has been seized and its driver arrested.

Published: 22nd March 2023 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SONEPUR: (Odisha): Three children died and another sustained critical injuries when a car ran over them in Odisha's Sonepur district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The car has been seized and its driver arrested, the officer stated.

All four of them, students of Class 6 at Saradhapalli Upper Primary School, were waiting outside the gate of the institute, after having appeared for an examination, when the speeding car dashed against a wall before crushing them under its wheels, he said.

One of the children died on the spot and the rest were rushed to a local hospital.

Later, two others succumbed to their injuries.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the incident and announced Rs 3 lakh as ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased students.

Patnaik also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured student.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
children accident Odisha
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp