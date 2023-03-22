Workers’ hostels at 13 locations of Odisha soon: Minister Pratap Keshari Deb

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has planned to construct workers’ hostels at 13 locations with a combined capacity of 26,000 in phases. Speaking on new initiatives of the Industries department at a media conference here on Tuesday, Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said the proposed worker’s hostels will be value proposition for MSME and large units looking to set up their base in government-developed industrial estates. Similarly, the government has set a target to incur expenditure of around Rs 200 crore on land bank for procurement of government and private land for attracting investors.

The government has identified more than 5,000 acres of land along the Biju Expressway for developing more than 25 clusters starting from Rourkela (Sundergarh) to Motu (Malkangiri) covering 10 districts. Special incentives will be given to those who set up units along Biju Expressway in notified industrial areas.

The minister further said the government has also taken steps for the development of large industrial estates from land surrendered by Central PSUs or new land parcel for industry-ready infrastructure. Such facilities will come up at Neulopoi (Dhenkanal), Naraj (Cuttack), Gajamara and Kamakhyanagar in the Dhenkanal district.

Principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma said plans are afoot for the construction of commercial built-up space for industries as enabling infrastructure at eight locations - Khurda, Angul, Sambalpur, Jajpur, Paradeep, Balasore, Berhampur and Barbil - in the first phase and three (Rourkela, Khurda and Kalahandi) in the second phase with a combined capacity of more than 50 lakh sq feet. He said the District Investment Promotion Agency (DIPA) has been set up in 15 districts and will be expanded to the remaining 15 in 2023-24.

