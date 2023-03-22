Youth thrashed and penalised for trying to meet lady love

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Efforts to meet his beloved landed a youth in trouble as he was tied to a tree, thrashed and fined Rs 30,000 as per the decision of a kangaroo court in Biripur village under Raighar block of Nabarangpur district.

Sources said the youth, Harshit Das of Powerveli-1 village had gone to Biripur on Monday to meet a girl he was in love with. However, the girl’s parents got to know about his visit and informed the villagers. Harshit was then caught by the villagers who tied him to a tree and thrashed him.

While Harshit sustained injuries on his mouth and some other parts of the body, the villagers also imposed a fine of `30,000 on him. Later, the residents of Powerveli-1 and Biripur held discussions on the matter and Harshit was let off after he paid a portion of the fine.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Umerkote Subhendu Sabar said so far, no FIR has been lodged. As tension prevails in the two villages, police personnel have been deployed and patrolling intensified to maintain law and order.

UMERKOTE: Efforts to meet his beloved landed a youth in trouble as he was tied to a tree, thrashed and fined Rs 30,000 as per the decision of a kangaroo court in Biripur village under Raighar block of Nabarangpur district. Sources said the youth, Harshit Das of Powerveli-1 village had gone to Biripur on Monday to meet a girl he was in love with. However, the girl’s parents got to know about his visit and informed the villagers. Harshit was then caught by the villagers who tied him to a tree and thrashed him. While Harshit sustained injuries on his mouth and some other parts of the body, the villagers also imposed a fine of `30,000 on him. Later, the residents of Powerveli-1 and Biripur held discussions on the matter and Harshit was let off after he paid a portion of the fine. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Umerkote Subhendu Sabar said so far, no FIR has been lodged. As tension prevails in the two villages, police personnel have been deployed and patrolling intensified to maintain law and order.