Veer Sai’s legacy nurtures a safe haven for wildlife

Veer Sai is worshipped by natives of around seven gram panchayats for his valorous fight against the British and profound contribution to the Independence struggle.

The Veer Surendra Sai memorial near Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary | Express

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In Bargarh’s Debrigarh sanctuary, love and reverence for Veer Surendra Sai is fuelling wildlife conservation in a cluster of villages where the venerated freedom fighter took refuge in his struggle against the British.

Veer Sai is worshipped by natives of around seven gram panchayats for his valorous fight against the British and profound contribution to the Independence struggle. As a tribute to their hero, villagers protect the wildlife sanctuary which played a crucial role in Veer Sai’s life. To celebrate people’s conservation efforts in memory of their leader, the Hirakud wildlife division has installed a memorial at Barabakhra on the outskirts of Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary, a key protected area of the region.

Barabakhara with a huge cave and waterfall within the sanctuary is a popular pilgrimage of Western Odisha. Debrigarh sanctuary’s role in Western Odisha’s revolution against British under the leadership of Veer Sai is less documented. The freedom fighter constructed a chain of hill forts made of stone and mud at the top of Debrigarh hills, along the principal roads connecting Sambalpur with Raipur, Ranchi and Cuttack. 

The forts were constructed in and around Debrigarh sanctuary and the contiguous Barapahada hill range stretching from Western Odisha along Hirakud reservoir up to Singhoda of Chhattisgarh. Villages like Paharsirigida, Mundakati, Karla, Ghess, Khajuria, Lakhanpur fought the British from Debrigarh hills and because of Veer Sai’s contributions, the communities worship him at their homes and influenced by his principles, protect the sanctuary till date.

A sanctuary where Veer Sai’s legacy motivates wildlife conservation

Unlike other tribal communities which practice poaching as a tradition, in Debrigarh, these villagers have refrained from poaching which has helped conservation. His paintings on the walls of the houses in Karla village near Barabakhra stand testimony to the community’s interest in conservation. A huge wall painting of a tiger aimed at creating awareness is yet another example of the villagers’ effort to follow in on the freedom fighter’s footsteps.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Hirakud wildlife division Anshu Pragyan Das said due to the influence of Veer Sai Karla and Bichhona locals maintain their villages in an eco-friendly manner. “The villagers guard the wildlife wholeheartedly. They are also patient towards crop depredation because of which our frontline staff manage issues that arise at the sanctuary with ease,” she said.

The memorial the wildlife division developed over five acre is where 12 major instances of Veer Sai’s heroism during the freedom struggle have been showcased. Now amenities are being created but restricted picnic activities around the waterfall, making it a plastic free zone now, Das added. “We have barricaded the foot trail to facilitate safe movement of visitors. Around five women self help groups have been engaged for its management and their training will be taken up at Debrigarh eco-tourism three days a month for the next one year,” the DFO informed.

