Engineering student in Odisha found hanging, kin allege ragging 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A girl student of Government Polytechnic at Ragadi within Korei police limits here was found hanging in the hostel on Tuesday with her family alleging that she took the extreme step after being subjected to constant ragging.

The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Rosalin Patra, a third-year electrical engineering student. A resident of Sendhapur in Jajpur’s Jenapur, Rosalin was reportedly a bright student and even selected by multiple companies during the campus placements.

Sources said fellow inmates found Rosalin hanging from the ceiling fan in her room in Biraja women’s hostel in the morning and alerted the authorities. On being informed, Korei police reached the hospital and seized the body.

Later, family members and relatives of the deceased student reached the college campus and created a ruckus, blaming the authorities for Rosalin’s death. Family members alleged that Rosalin was a victim of ragging and accused some students of abetting her suicide.

“A male student of the college had texted my daughter stating that she got selected for four jobs in the campus placement. But he also threatened to not allow her to participate in the campus recruitment drive. My daughter was so frightened that she was unwilling to stay on the college campus anymore. Another student also attempted to beat her yesterday,” alleged Rosalin’s mother.

Rosalin didn’t inform the college authorities about her plight as she feared backlash from the accused students, the mother claimed. While the college authorities were not available for comment, police said the student’s body was sent for postmortem. Korei IIC Sanghamitra Nayak said though the exact reason behind Rosalin’s death is yet to be ascertained, it is an apparent case of suicide.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Jajpur Road Sanjay Patnaik said basing on the complaint lodged by the student’s parents, a case was registered. Investigation is underway from all angles.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

