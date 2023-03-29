Media should reflect truth, says Prabhu Chawla

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Media in this era of globalisation should be truthful to the people and not to market-driven goals, said editorial director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla. Speaking at an international conference on ‘History of Development in India’ organised by Central University of Odisha on Tuesday, Chawla said journalism should take a side so that truth can prevail. “Media, as the fourth pillar of democracy is not such a strong pillar now. To make it strong, journalism should speak the truth always,” he said.

Stating that people today are losing their faith in media when they see television, he said that television is just a small part of media. “We should have faith in media, particularly the print media,” he said while addressing the conference virtually.

Vice-chancellor of the university Prof Chakradhar Tripati stressed the need for inter-disciplinary studies in all aspects which is the call of the National Education Policy 2020. He urged the students to focus on Indian education system instead of the western education system which has been imposed on them for years. Speaking about Indian culture, he said it dealt with dharma, karma, artha and moksha. “However, the western world only focused on kama and artha leaving behind dharma and moksha,” he added.

