Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court stays diversion of forest land for JSW Utkal Steel Limited

JSW plans to set up integrated steel plant in Jagatsinghpur’s Dhinkia.

Published: 29th March 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has stayed diversion of forest land in Dhinkia area of Jagatsinghpur district where JSW Utkal Steel Limited intends to set up an integrated steel plant along with a thermal power plant, a cement plant and a captive jetty. 

The division bench of Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice SK Mishra directed the state government to move the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests for the purpose of alienation of the forest land, on compliance with the requirements. 

“Till compliance of the requirements, including recognition of traditional forest dwellers, is complete as filed in the lease cases (initiated by Ersama tehsildar), they will remain stayed,” the bench said in its March 24 order, while disposing of a petition filed by Manas Bardhan and 23 others.

The petitioners claimed to be traditional forest dwellers at the project site also known as Dhinkia Chaaridesh, comprising eight villages spread over three-gram panchayats - Dhinkia, Nuagaon, Gadkujang and the adjacent forest land. 

Land requirement for the proposed project site is 1,206 hectares, of which 136.47 hectares is non-forest land and 1069.53-hectare forest land. Arguing on the petitioner’s behalf, advocate Khirod Kumar Rout submitted that the process of diversion of forest land has been initiated by the administration without taking any steps for recognition of forest dwellers of the area in violation of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006. 

Rout further alleged that the government has been illegally occupying agricultural forest land, setting the forest on fire, and demolishing the betel vines of the petitioners. As per the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, no member of a forest dwelling Scheduled Tribe or other traditional forest dwellers shall be evicted or removed from forest land under its occupation till the recognition and verification procedure is complete.

The petitioners as well as other villagers of the project-affected site qualify as Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (OTFDs) and are eligible for vesting of rights. They qualify as OTFDs as they had primarily resided in the forest land for 75 years prior to December 13, 2005 and depend on the forest land for bonafide livelihood needs, Rout contended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp