Expelled BJD MLA criticises Odisha govt for ‘neglecting’ Ganjam

Pradeep Panigrahi alleged that senior leaders are being sidelined in the BJD.

Published: 30th March 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy

Expelled BJD MLA Pradeep Panigrahy

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Two days after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Ganjam, expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi on Wednesday criticised the Odisha government for neglecting the district.

During his visit to Gopalpur on the day, Panigrahi said the Rangeilunda airstrip is a lollipop for people of Ganjam district. Describing the CM’s claim of making Ganjam the number one district in the country as hoax, the MLA said the BJD’s slogan ‘Sankha Mo Garba’ proves that the ruling party is afraid of people forgetting its symbol.

Panigrahi further alleged that senior leaders are being sidelined in the BJD. “The BJD in Ganjam is riddled with factionalism due to weak leadership. This will reflect in the 2024 General Elections,” he claimed.
Accompanied by his supporters, the MLA visited various places in his Assembly constituency and even participated in a bike rally. He was also seen riding a motorcycle but without a helmet. Besides, shirtless bodybuilders were also seen flexing their muscles near Panigrahi during the rally.

