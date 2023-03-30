Home States Odisha

India to become USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, says Odisha Governor

Speaking on the National Education Policy of 2020, the governor, also the chancellor of the varsity, said it aims to promote both inclusion and excellence. 

Published: 30th March 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Prof Ganeshi Lal

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal addressing the convocation ceremony | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  India is on its way to become a five trillion dollar economy by 2024-25, said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal while addressing the 24th convocation at Berhampur University here on Wednesday. 
He said the realisation of the goal is incumbent upon the capability of education and training institutions to equip young men and women with knowledge and skills relevant to an evolving job market. Speaking on the National Education Policy of 2020, the governor, also the chancellor of the varsity, said it aims to promote both inclusion and excellence. 

“The policy has been formulated with great vision. It aims to usher in total transformation in our education system. The policy is built on the foundational pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability. It is expected to reshape the students into global citizens rooted in our heritage and values,” Prof Lal said. 

Vice chancellor Prof Geetanjali Dash said in the last 57 years, the institution has produced distinguished alumni. “We  believe in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and strive to promote ‘global citizenship behaviour along with instilling cross-cultural values among our students, enabling them to become pragmatic multinational athletes,” she said.

On the day, eight D Litt, two D Sc and 70 Ph D scholars were awarded degrees, and 45 gold medals conferred on students in different subjects. Along with the convocation ceremony, the Governor has also inaugurated the newly constructed ladies’ hostel, a new building allotted to the PG department of Journalism and Mass Communication and new extension of the administrative building.  Among others, chairperson, Odisha Human Rights Commission Justice Satrughana Pujahari and principal secretary of Higher Education department Bishnupada Sethi were present. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prof Ganeshi Lal
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp