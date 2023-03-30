India to become USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, says Odisha Governor

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: India is on its way to become a five trillion dollar economy by 2024-25, said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal while addressing the 24th convocation at Berhampur University here on Wednesday.

He said the realisation of the goal is incumbent upon the capability of education and training institutions to equip young men and women with knowledge and skills relevant to an evolving job market. Speaking on the National Education Policy of 2020, the governor, also the chancellor of the varsity, said it aims to promote both inclusion and excellence.

“The policy has been formulated with great vision. It aims to usher in total transformation in our education system. The policy is built on the foundational pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability. It is expected to reshape the students into global citizens rooted in our heritage and values,” Prof Lal said.

Vice chancellor Prof Geetanjali Dash said in the last 57 years, the institution has produced distinguished alumni. “We believe in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and strive to promote ‘global citizenship behaviour along with instilling cross-cultural values among our students, enabling them to become pragmatic multinational athletes,” she said.

On the day, eight D Litt, two D Sc and 70 Ph D scholars were awarded degrees, and 45 gold medals conferred on students in different subjects. Along with the convocation ceremony, the Governor has also inaugurated the newly constructed ladies’ hostel, a new building allotted to the PG department of Journalism and Mass Communication and new extension of the administrative building. Among others, chairperson, Odisha Human Rights Commission Justice Satrughana Pujahari and principal secretary of Higher Education department Bishnupada Sethi were present.



