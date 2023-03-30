Home States Odisha

Prowling leopard captured on camera

The animal that had been on a killing spree near Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary for the past one month, has been confirmed to be a leopard.

Published: 30th March 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Footage of the leopard captured in a camera installed near Jalmadei village

By Express News Service

NUAPADA:  The animal that had been on a killing spree near Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary for the past one month, has been confirmed to be a leopard after its image of moving around the Jalmadei village in Sasang gram panchayat was captured by the trap camera installed in the vicinity on Wednesday morning. But by then it had claimed the life of an ox in the village.

The half-eaten carcass of the ox was found in a forest nearby on Tuesday. Corroborating that the ox fell prey to the leopard on Tuesday morning, DFO, Widllife, BBK Biswasi said, “We have captured a clear footage of the leopard in the trap camera installed in the village,” he said.

This is the third such case reported from Jalmadei while the first was on March 19 when a 65-year-old woman was killed by the leopard. Initially it was suspected to be a Royal Bengal Tiger. In the second incident, a calf was killed on March 21. Besides, multiple cases of livestock hunting by the leopard have been reported from Powertala and Taria Mahuabhata villages under Amanara gram panchayat and Silaribahara near the sanctuary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp