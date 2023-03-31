Book on Odia nationalism released

Home States Odisha

‘Odia Jatiyata’, the Odia translation of ‘Odia Nationalism’ authored by historian Nivedita Mohanty was released in the city here on Thursday. 

Author Nivedita Mohanty and guests releasing book ‘Odia Jatiyata’ in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Odia Jatiyata’, the Odia translation of ‘Odia Nationalism’ authored by historian Nivedita Mohanty was released in the city here on Thursday.  Translated by Subhash Satpathy, the book has been released by Ketaki Foundation. 

It was released by eminent linguist Prof Debi Prasanna Pattnaik and BJD MLA and editor of Odia daily SambadSoumya Ranjan Patnaik. The book analyses and puts into perspective the birth and growth of Odia nationalism (1866 to 1956) which constitutes a major aspect of modern Odisha history. Mohanty, a noted scholar of modern Indian history and historiography, pursued her PhD from Heidelberg University, while Utkal and Fakir Mohan universities have conferred Honoris Causa on her.

