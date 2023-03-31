Home States Odisha

Odisha teenager murder: Samarth's family was to sell assets for ransom

However, the accused killed the teenager before that and called once again after committing the chilling crime and demanded ransom again.

Published: 31st March 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Even as Jharsuguda Police is on its toes to ascertain the motive behind the kidnapping and murder of 15-year-old Samarth Agrawal, the investigation revealed that the minor’s family was preparing to sell or mortgage their assets to arrange Rs 50 lakh which the two abductors had demanded as ransom.

However, the accused killed the teenager before that and called once again after committing the chilling crime and demanded ransom again. Amit Sharma and Dinesh Agrawal, the two accused arrested on Wednesday wee hours, were produced before a local court here on Thursday. 

Jharsuguda SP Smit P Parmar said efforts are underway to ascertain if the kidnap and murder were well planned. “It would be too premature to conclude anything as of now,” he said. However, the nature of crime has left Jharsuguda in shock as the victim’s family was very close to the prime accused Amit.

Samarth was a close friend of Amit’s daughter which is why police believe that ransom may not have been the reason behind the abduction and murder. Besides, there was no dispute between the families at any point in time. Jharsuguda Police is likely to seek remand of the accused to dig deep into the heinous crime. Police seized the personal belongings of the deceased from the possession of the accused. It also seized the electric vehicle of the deceased along with a motorcycle and a car used in the crime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samarth Agrawal Odisha teenager murder
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp