Odisha teenager murder: Samarth's family was to sell assets for ransom

SAMBALPUR: Even as Jharsuguda Police is on its toes to ascertain the motive behind the kidnapping and murder of 15-year-old Samarth Agrawal, the investigation revealed that the minor’s family was preparing to sell or mortgage their assets to arrange Rs 50 lakh which the two abductors had demanded as ransom.

However, the accused killed the teenager before that and called once again after committing the chilling crime and demanded ransom again. Amit Sharma and Dinesh Agrawal, the two accused arrested on Wednesday wee hours, were produced before a local court here on Thursday.

Jharsuguda SP Smit P Parmar said efforts are underway to ascertain if the kidnap and murder were well planned. “It would be too premature to conclude anything as of now,” he said. However, the nature of crime has left Jharsuguda in shock as the victim’s family was very close to the prime accused Amit.

Samarth was a close friend of Amit’s daughter which is why police believe that ransom may not have been the reason behind the abduction and murder. Besides, there was no dispute between the families at any point in time. Jharsuguda Police is likely to seek remand of the accused to dig deep into the heinous crime. Police seized the personal belongings of the deceased from the possession of the accused. It also seized the electric vehicle of the deceased along with a motorcycle and a car used in the crime.

