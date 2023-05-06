Odisha: 61 anganwadis run on unauthorised slum dwellers’ land on monthly rent!

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Women and Child Development (WCD) department is reportedly paying rent to land encroachers for running its anganwadi centres at the Rourkela Industrial Township (RIT) under the territorial jurisdiction of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

As many as 61 anganwadi centres have reportedly been set up at accommodations of unauthorised slum dwellers on monthly rent and most of them run from dilapidated rooms with no toilet or drinking water facilities.

As per information, the WCD department has 115 anganwadi or mini-anganwadi centres within the RIT limits of which only 20 centres have managed to construct own buildings including seven developed on BaLA (Building as Learning Aid) model with permission from the RSP.

Thirteen other centres are in the process of constructing own buildings. Of the rest 81 centres, 61 run from rented accommodations while 20 others run from community halls or club houses. Sources said since getting permission from the RSP is an uphill task, the WCD department authorities on facing pressure to run such centres, approached the land encroachers for the purpose.

Former district secretary of the BMS-affiliated All Odisha Anganwadi Ladies Workers’ Association Manashi Dash said most of these 61 centres are in pathetic condition without any kitchen, toilet or drinking water facility.

“The slum dwellers have submitted court affidavit agreeing to various terms and conditions to rent out their unauthorised land. The monthly rent has been upwardly revised to Rs 1,000. As per guidelines, each centre should have a large hall, a store room, one verandah, kitchen and toilet but the kids are forced to sit in small rooms or open spaces in unhygienic conditions during their meals,” Dash rued.

Contacted, child development project officer (CDPO) for RIT limits area Mamata Dei confirmed the matter. “Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of these centres and ways to construct own buildings,” she added.

