After 12 cases of anthrax, Odisha health officials on alert

Preliminary examination suggests locals of Tentuliguda village reportedly consumed cow meat in a feast following which they began showing symptoms of anthrax.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Koraput Arun Padhi on Saturday reviewed the health situation in the villages of Dasmantpur block after 12 cases of anthrax were reported three days back. Sources said of the 12 cases, one person succumbed during treatment at the Koraput medical college and Hospital two days back while two others are getting treated at the Dasmantpur community health centre. The condition of nine others is currently stable.

According to information, some residents of Tentuliguda village developed spore-like formations on their body three days back. The disease later spread to neighbouring Gulimusa and Dasmantpur villages.  
Soon a medical team from Dasmantpur community health centre (CHC) rushed to the area and began treatment. Meanwhile, Koraput administration has directed all field staff of Dasmantpur to remain alert.

Preliminary examination suggests locals of Tentuliguda village reportedly consumed cow meat in a feast following which they began showing symptoms of anthrax. Speaking on the matter Padhi said, “No new anthrax cases have so far been reported. However, our medical teams are working round-the-clock in the affected villages to prevent its further spread.”

