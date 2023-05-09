Two get 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Special POCSO court judge of Mayurbhanj district Sumita Jena on Monday sentenced two persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) each for raping a 14-year-old girl. The convicts are Keshab Chandra Tiriya (46) of Takudipal village within Jashipur police limits and Asish Digi (28) of Anandpur in Keonjhar.

Public prosecutor Abhinna Pattnaik said on February 11, 2017, the two convicts entered the victim’s house taking advantage of her parent’s absence. Finding the girl alone, the duo raped her.

On February 13, the victim’s mother lodged an FIR in Jashipur police station against the duo based on which a case was registered under sections 376-D and 506 of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act. Subsequently, police arrested Keshab and Asish.

Pattnaik said the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional jail term of three months. The court directed the secretary of the district legal services authority to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim.



