Home States Odisha

Two get 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

Public prosecutor Abhinna Pattnaik said on February 11, 2017, the two convicts entered the victim’s house taking advantage of her parents’ absence. Finding the girl alone, the duo raped her. 

Published: 09th May 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

minor abuse

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Special POCSO court judge of Mayurbhanj district Sumita Jena on Monday sentenced two persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) each for raping a 14-year-old girl.  The convicts are Keshab Chandra Tiriya (46) of Takudipal village within Jashipur police limits and Asish Digi (28) of Anandpur in Keonjhar. 

Public prosecutor Abhinna Pattnaik said on February 11, 2017, the two convicts entered the victim’s house taking advantage of her parent’s absence. Finding the girl alone, the duo raped her. 

On February 13, the victim’s mother lodged an FIR in Jashipur police station against the duo based on which a case was registered under sections 376-D and 506 of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act. Subsequently, police arrested Keshab and Asish. 

Pattnaik said the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional jail term of three months. The court directed the secretary of the district legal services authority to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special POCSO court rigorous imprisonment minor abuse
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp