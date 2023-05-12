PM lays foundation for cancer hospital at Jatni

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jatni in Khurda district virtually from Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The proposed cancer hospital will come up in the campus of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Jatni as a joint venture between Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Tata Memorial Trust at an investment of Rs 650 crore.

The DAE will bear the major cost of the project (Rs 400 crore) while share of Tata Trust will be Rs 250 crore. NISER which is under the administrative control of DAE has earmarked 17 acre land and the state government has promised to provide another 40 acre for the project which was approved by the Centre last year. Tata Trust will execute the project and on completion the hospital will be handed over to DAE.

The cancer hospital will give a boost in cancer care and a push to the progress of the country with the help of nuclear technology. The cancer hospital was among three projects relating to scientific and technological advancements in the country worth over Rs 5,800 crore whose foundation was laid by the Prime Minister on the day.

