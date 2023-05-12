Home States Odisha

PM lays foundation for cancer hospital at Jatni

The cancer hospital will give a boost in cancer care and a push to the progress of the country with the help of nuclear technology.

Published: 12th May 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jatni in Khurda district virtually from Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The proposed cancer hospital will come up in the campus of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Jatni as a joint venture between Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Tata Memorial Trust at an investment of Rs 650 crore.

The DAE will bear the major cost of the project (Rs 400 crore) while share of Tata Trust will be Rs 250 crore. NISER which is under the administrative control of DAE has earmarked 17 acre land and the state government has promised to provide another 40 acre for the project which was approved by the Centre last year. Tata Trust will execute the project and on completion the hospital will be handed over to DAE.

The cancer hospital will give a boost in cancer care and a push to the progress of the country with the help of nuclear technology. The cancer hospital was among three projects relating to scientific and technological advancements in the country worth over Rs 5,800 crore whose foundation was laid by the Prime Minister on the day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jatni
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp